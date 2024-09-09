Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 11,229 shares.The stock last traded at $42.82 and had previously closed at $42.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Firstsun Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

