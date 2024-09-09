First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 414,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 6.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $25.14 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.