First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Lifted to “Moderate Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of AG stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.35.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,876,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,433,000 after buying an additional 1,534,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,451,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,456,000 after purchasing an additional 186,570 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6,929.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,174,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 103,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 787,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

