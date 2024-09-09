First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Mizuho

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.46.

NYSE FR opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

