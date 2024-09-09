First Foundation Advisors Sells 4,622 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Realty Income by 76.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,884 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:O opened at $62.40 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.