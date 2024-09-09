First Foundation Advisors Sells 2,542 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $456.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.01.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

