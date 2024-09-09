First Foundation Advisors Sells 17,897 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,897 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

