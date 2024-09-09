First Foundation Advisors Purchases 508 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $510.64 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $521.50. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

