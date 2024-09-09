First Foundation Advisors Purchases 1,281 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.2% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $248,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $289.51 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.60.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.67.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

