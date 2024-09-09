First Foundation Advisors Has $35.29 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,639 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,660,000 after purchasing an additional 695,205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $83.46 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

