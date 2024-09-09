First Foundation Advisors Has $15.71 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.41.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $339.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.63 and its 200-day moving average is $324.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

