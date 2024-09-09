First Foundation Advisors Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $902.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $895.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $828.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $857.96 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

