First Foundation Advisors Acquires 40,896 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 1.17% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $12,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1,005.1% in the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 174,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 158,304 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 141,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 59,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of XCEM stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.