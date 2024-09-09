First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of FCAP opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.63. First Capital has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

In other news, Director John Shireman bought 1,000 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

