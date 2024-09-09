Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $1.91 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 1.2% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total value of $88,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,634.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,914,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,278,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total transaction of $88,782.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 210,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,634.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,522 shares of company stock valued at $74,483,030. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.48.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $114.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

