Fiduciary Planning LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 568.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 83,191 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,539,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 299.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 38,012 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,845,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $126.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $700.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.97. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $129.79.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.