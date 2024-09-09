Fiduciary Planning LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF accounts for 0.7% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned 1.19% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000.

Get VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NLR opened at $69.77 on Monday. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $89.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $142.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.