FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,751 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $283.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

