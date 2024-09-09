Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after buying an additional 199,060 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $408.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.15.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.18.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

