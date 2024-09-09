Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSX opened at $81.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.