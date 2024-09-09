Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 17,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 26,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,952,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,011,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $156.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

