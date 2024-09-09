Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $405,513,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 497.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,478 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $195,459,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fastenal by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,763 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after buying an additional 1,043,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.65.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

