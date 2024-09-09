Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN opened at $210.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.10 and a 200-day moving average of $218.31. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $146.65 and a 1-year high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 60.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.