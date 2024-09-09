Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.30. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

