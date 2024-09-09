EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) to Issue $0.20 Final Dividend

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

EVT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVT news, insider Alan Rydge bought 20,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.73 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$217,011.77 ($147,627.06). 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EVT

EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union, Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

