EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

EVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of EVgo stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,970. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at $171,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $110,189. 66.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 951,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in EVgo by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,475 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in EVgo by 76.9% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 416,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EVgo during the second quarter worth $1,749,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

