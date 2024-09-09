Evercore ISI Reiterates In-Line Rating for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

