Evercore ISI Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $945.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $920.00 to $945.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $985.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $883.13.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $866.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $903.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $848.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $811.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,853,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,181,346,000 after acquiring an additional 749,654 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,171.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,831,000 after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after buying an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.