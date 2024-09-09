Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 205,411.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.2% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,758,000 after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 582,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,054,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,337,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $99.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

