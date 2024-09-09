Ethena Staked USDe Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.25 Billion (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001940 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $4.40 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000116 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,139,367,426 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,139,292,307.516398. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.09742737 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,848,622.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

