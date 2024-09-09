Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $53.79 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $53.79 million and approximately $306,249.54 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,932.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.00557988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00110596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.67 or 0.00312117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00032703 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00036768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00080991 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,340,036 coins and its circulating supply is 77,341,356 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

