ERC20 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.14 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $4.14 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009095 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,590.39 or 1.00204908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00378049 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.