Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 9th (APA, ATM, AV, CCR, ENT, EW, EYE, IES, ORCL, PEBB)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 9th:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $32.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV)

had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 525 ($6.90) to GBX 550 ($7.23). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.83) target price on the stock.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spectris (LON:SXS) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $208.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

