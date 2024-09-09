Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 9th (APA, ATM, AV, CCR, ENT, EW, EYE, IES, ORCL, PEBB)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 9th:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $32.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 525 ($6.90) to GBX 550 ($7.23). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.83) target price on the stock.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spectris (LON:SXS) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $208.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

