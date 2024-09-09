Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Equatorial Energia’s previous dividend of $0.005096.

Equatorial Energia Price Performance

EQUEY opened at $6.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. Equatorial Energia has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

