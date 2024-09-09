Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Equatorial Energia’s previous dividend of $0.005096.
Equatorial Energia Price Performance
EQUEY opened at $6.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. Equatorial Energia has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.
Equatorial Energia Company Profile
