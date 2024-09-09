Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 0.1%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 478,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,495,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,237 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,761,000 after acquiring an additional 142,689 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,091,000 after purchasing an additional 284,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,901,000 after purchasing an additional 87,930 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

