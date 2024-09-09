Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.05% of Energy Transfer worth $29,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 668,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,405,580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

