Energi (NRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $433,105.17

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $433,105.17 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00042466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,780,613 coins and its circulating supply is 80,803,802 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

