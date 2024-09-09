Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $32,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $99.00 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

