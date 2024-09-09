Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $902.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $857.96 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $895.97 and a 200-day moving average of $828.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

