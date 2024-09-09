Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Shares of LLY opened at $910.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $895.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $828.57.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

