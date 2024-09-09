Elevance Health’s (ELV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $615.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

ELV stock opened at $541.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

