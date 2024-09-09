Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,908 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 1,250,318 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after buying an additional 666,104 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after buying an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 371,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,003,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.38.

Novartis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $116.98. The company had a trading volume of 143,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,074. The firm has a market cap of $239.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

