Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,753 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PBA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.75. 102,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,923. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.83%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

