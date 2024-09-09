Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 31,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AES by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth $2,558,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. 394,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,357. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

