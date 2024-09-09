Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,158,495,000 after buying an additional 348,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.39 on Monday, hitting $200.84. 612,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

