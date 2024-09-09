Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 44,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 47.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

EMO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,935. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

