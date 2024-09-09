Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $677,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 172.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $33.59. 761,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,544,431. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.