Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,235,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,353 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,843,848,000 after buying an additional 156,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,715,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $2,909,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE TMO traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $618.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $622.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.