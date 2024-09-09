Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,101 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,087,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 784,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,517,000 after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.88. The company had a trading volume of 123,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.37. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

