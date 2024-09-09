EDBI Pte Ltd Has $595,000 Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

EDBI Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. GitLab accounts for approximately 0.7% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EDBI Pte Ltd’s holdings in GitLab were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in GitLab by 55.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in GitLab by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 627,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $135,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,633 in the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $52.57 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citic Securities started coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

